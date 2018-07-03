TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

United States' Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring during

United States' Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying round soccer match against Panama in Panama City, Panama on March 28, 2017. Photo Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO BOLIVAR

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW - (AP) -- The lack of a U.S. team caused a big viewership drop for World Cup telecasts.

The 48 group stage telecasts on Fox and FS1 averaged 2,069,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. That is down 42 percent from the 3.54 million average on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC four years ago and down 15 percent from the 2,429,000 average on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC eight years ago.

Excluding games involving the U.S. team in previous World Cups, the average declined 28 percent from the 2014 tournament in Brazil and was up 1 percent from the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Most group-stage kickoff times this year were morning EDT, starting as early as 6 a.m., and the latest matches began at 2 p.m. Games in 2014 started mostly from noon to 4 p.m. EDT, while in 2010 games there were many matches at 10 a.m. and some as early as 7:30 a.m.

Twenty-six group-stage matches were aired on Fox, up from six on ABC in 2014 and four on ABC in 2010.

Ratings include only television viewers and not those who viewed digital streams.

Associated
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge is greeted in the Judge likely to be Yanks’ only All-Star starter
Greg Bird of the Yankees strikes out with Bird fails to deliver, and fans react accordingly
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in Yanks can’t deliver with RISP, fall to Braves in 11th
Matt Harvey is 3-0 in his last three Rieber: Matt Harvey to Yankees? Don’t laugh
Miguel Andujar of the Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning Boone loves what Andujar brings to table
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after he Yanks sign Rafael Severino, brother of Luis