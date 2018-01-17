TODAY'S PAPER
Verizon pushes further into sports streaming with NBA deal

FILE - This Monday, July 25, 2016, file

FILE - This Monday, July 25, 2016, file photo shows Yahoo and Verizon logos on a laptop, in North Andover, Mass. Verizon is pushing further into sports streaming with a new NBA deal that will let Yahoo users watch some out-of-market games. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Yahoo users will be able to stream eight basketball games for free under a new deal with the NBA.

Verizon, which owns Yahoo, is hoping to use sports to build a digital ad business to rival Facebook and Google. The company now lets anyone watch NFL games on a mobile Yahoo app; before games were limited to Verizon customers. Other major tech companies including Facebook and Amazon are also bidding for sports streaming rights.

Fans can choose the eight games they want once they sign in, but local and nationally televised games are blocked. It isn't limited to Verizon wireless customers.

Verizon will also have a daily highlights show and may make other original sports programming. It will work with the NBA on fan fantasy experiences, including custom highlights.

By The Associated Press
