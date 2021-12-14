Walt (Clyde) Frazier, the Knicks’ longtime lead television analyst for MSG Networks, is expected to miss several games under COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Newsday has learned.

Frazier, 76, missed Sunday’s game against the Bucks and likely will be out for the upcoming games against the Rockets, Celtics and Pistons. He is expected back Dec. 23 for a home game against the Wizards.

Wally Szczerbiak, who is from Cold Spring Harbor, will fill in for Frazier as a game analyst.

The Knicks host Golden State on Tuesday night, but it is a TNT game that Frazier was not scheduled to work.