Turner announced on Wednesday that Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk will call NHL games for the network during the regular season and playoffs when its rights deal with the league begins next season, including when it first carries the Stanley Cup Final in 2023.

The network also announced that Wayne Gretzky will be part of its NHL team as a studio analyst.

Albert and Olczyk are longtime members of the announcing roster at NBC, which is in its final season carrying NHL games.

Starting next season, Turner and ESPN will split NHL coverage rights, with ESPN carrying the Final in 2022, ’24, ’26 and ’28 and Turner in 2023, ’25 and ’27.