WFAN to have special weekend lineup of shows for 33rd anniversary

Station signage at the WFAN studios in Manhattan.

Credit: Newsday

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

WFAN turns 33 on Wednesday, and the station will celebrate its anniversary with a special lineup this weekend.

Howie Rose, Suzyn Waldman and other hosts past and present will grace the station’s airwaves from July 3-5, in addition to surprise guests and “Best Of” shows.

Al Dukes and Jerry Recco kick things of on Friday morning, when their weekly Warm-Up Show — which normally runs from 5-6 a.m. — takes over the morning slot until 10 a.m. The rest of the Friday schedule remains unchanged.

Saturday’s schedule includes the current afternoon team of Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts (10 a.m.-noon), Rose (noon-1 p.m.) and the Giants broadcast team of Bob Papa and Carl Banks (1-3 p.m.). Sunday will have the likes of Waldman (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Steve Somers (1-2 p.m. solo, 2-3 p.m. with former overnight host Tony Paige), as well as “Best Of” shows from Mike and the Mad Dog (6-7 p.m.), Boomer and Carton (7-8 p.m.) and Boomer and Gio (8-9 p.m.).

“WFAN is driven by the passion and knowledge of its on-air personalities and its bond to the fans,” Chris Oliviero, Entercom New York’s senior vice president and Market Manager, said in a statement.

“WFAN’s legendary talent, the best play-by-play and, of course, the callers have all cemented its role as the soundtrack of New York sports. Every day the station sets the tone and agenda for the conversation as the most influential sports platform in the tristate. We’re looking forward to celebrating 33 years of memorable moments from our history with great pride and appreciation.”

“Our listeners know firsthand the incredible history of this station and we hope this weekend serves as an enjoyable celebration of their favorite hosts, shows and memories,” Entercom senior vice president Mark Chernoff said in a statement. “WFAN is sports radio and has been in the front row for this city’s biggest sports moments since the very beginning.”

Below are the full lineups for Saturday and Sunday on WFAN:

SATURDAY

6-10 a.m.: Richard Neer

10-a.m.-noon: Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts

Noon-1 p.m.: Howie Rose

1-3 p.m.: Bob Papa and Carl Banks

3-7 p.m.: Ed Coleman and Dave Sims

7-11 p.m.: Sweeny Murti

11 p.m.-2 a.m.: Jody McDonald

SUNDAY

6-7 a.m.: Bob Salter

7-8 a.m.: Ann Liguori

8-9 a.m.: “Sports Edge” with Rick Wolff

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Suzyn Waldman

1-2 p.m.: Steve Somers

2-3 p.m.: Steve Somers and Tony Paige

3-6 p.m.: Ed Coleman and Dave Sims

6-7 p.m.: Best of Mike and the Mad Dog

7-8 p.m.: Best of Boomer and Carton

8-9 p.m.: Best of Boomer and Gio

9-11 p.m.: Sweeny Murti

11 p.m.-3 a.m.: Jody McDonald

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

