TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsMedia

CBS Sports Network extends simulcast deal with WFAN's 'Boomer & Gio' 

WFAN morning show co-host Gregg Giannotti at his

WFAN morning show co-host Gregg Giannotti at his home broadcast set-up in Bellport. Credit: Gregg Giannotti

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

CBS and Entercom, WFAN's parent company, announced on Tuesday a multi-year extension for CBS Sports Network's simulcast of WFAN's morning show featuring Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti.

"WFAN is happy to extend our long partnership with CBS Sports Network to let fans nationwide take a peek into their world and join in the fun each morning," Chris Oliviero, Entercom market manager for New York stations, said in a news release.

Even though the WFAN morning program is a New York-centric show, CBSSN has carried it nationally since 2014, when Esiason was partnered with Craig Carton.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Running back Le'Veon Bell on the Jets' sideline Reid on signing Bell: 'We don't turn away good players'
Sterling Shepard #87 of the Giants runs a Giants WR Shepard has shot at playing Thursday
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants on Joe Judge ready for rough reception in Philadelphia on Thursday
Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon #99 lines up Gase: Trading veteran McLendon wasn't kickoff of fire sale
Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks A day after deflating loss, Adam Gase remains coach of 0-6 Jets
Jets head coach Adam Gase on from the Glauber: Firing Gase won't change the Jets' roster
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search