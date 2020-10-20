CBS and Entercom, WFAN's parent company, announced on Tuesday a multi-year extension for CBS Sports Network's simulcast of WFAN's morning show featuring Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti.
"WFAN is happy to extend our long partnership with CBS Sports Network to let fans nationwide take a peek into their world and join in the fun each morning," Chris Oliviero, Entercom market manager for New York stations, said in a news release.
Even though the WFAN morning program is a New York-centric show, CBSSN has carried it nationally since 2014, when Esiason was partnered with Craig Carton.