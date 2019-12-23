TODAY'S PAPER
Bart Scott to leave WFAN, join ESPN

Bart Scott is leaving WFAN and will join

Bart Scott is leaving WFAN and will join ESPN on Jan. 2 Credit: AP/Gregory Payan

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Bart Scott will leave WFAN when his contract expires at the end of this month and join rival ESPN New York starting Jan. 2, the latter announced on Monday. The former Jets linebacker will join former Newsday sportswriter Alan Hahn for a 1 to 3 p.m. show on ESPN. Scott first joined WFAN two years ago to work in afternoon drive time, then was pushed to a 1 to 3 p.m. show when Mike Francesa returned to the station,.

Scott was attracted to ESPN in part because the move opens television doors for him. He is scheduled to contribute regularly to “Get Up” and “First Take,” two of ESPN’s daily news and discussion shows.

Scott and Hahn will replace the national radio show hosted by Stephen A. Smith in the New York market, giving ESPN New York a local lineup outside of the 6 to 10 a.m. national show hosted by Mike Golic and Trey Wingo.

“I am super excited to rejoin the ESPN NY 98.7 family,” Scott said in a news release. “I look forward to partnering with Alan and giving New York sports fans an entertaining, diversified and informative listening experience.”

In revealing its new lineup effective Jan. 2, ESPN New York left the 7 to 10 p.m. slot as “TBD,” even though it was announced on the station earlier this month that Chris Carlin, one of Scott’s former WFAN partners, would fill that spot.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

