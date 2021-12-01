'The Michael Kay Show' remains ahead of 'Carton & Roberts' in ratings for a second straight month
ESPN New York’s "The Michael Kay Show" out-rated WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts for a second consecutive month in the autumn ratings period, but the gap between the shows narrowed.
Among men ages 25-54, the demographic by which both stations traditionally judge themselves, Kay ranked second overall in the market from 3 to 6:30 p.m., averaging 6.3% of the audience. Carton and Roberts were fifth at 5.1%.
The Nielsen Audio data covered the period Oct. 14 to Nov. 10 and was obtained by Newsday from an industry source.
In the prior month, Kay averaged 5.8% of the audience in the key demo compared with 3.7 for WFAN.
While the ratings represent only two-thirds of the full quarterly ratings book, it is now highly likely that Kay will win the fall race after having lost to Roberts and Carton in the spring, 5.7-4.1.
From 2 to 6:30 p.m., Carton and Roberts out-rated ESPN New York, 5.8-5.7, by handily winning the hour before the Kay show begins.
The data includes both over-the-air and streaming audiences, but not the shows’ TV simulcast audiences.
From 6 to 10 a.m. for the second month of the fall book, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti ranked first in the market at 7.2% of the audience, and ESPN was ninth at 4.1%.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WFAN’s Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray were fifth at 4.9% and ESPN was 13th at 3.2%.