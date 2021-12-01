TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

'The Michael Kay Show' remains ahead of 'Carton & Roberts' in ratings for a second straight month

ESPN Radio New York's Michael Kay, left, and

ESPN Radio New York's Michael Kay, left, and Don La Greca. Credit: ESPN Images/Joe Faraoni

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

ESPN New York’s "The Michael Kay Show" out-rated WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts for a second consecutive month in the autumn ratings period, but the gap between the shows narrowed.

Among men ages 25-54, the demographic by which both stations traditionally judge themselves, Kay ranked second overall in the market from 3 to 6:30 p.m., averaging 6.3% of the audience. Carton and Roberts were fifth at 5.1%.

The Nielsen Audio data covered the period Oct. 14 to Nov. 10 and was obtained by Newsday from an industry source.

In the prior month, Kay averaged 5.8% of the audience in the key demo compared with 3.7 for WFAN.

While the ratings represent only two-thirds of the full quarterly ratings book, it is now highly likely that Kay will win the fall race after having lost to Roberts and Carton in the spring, 5.7-4.1.

From 2 to 6:30 p.m., Carton and Roberts out-rated ESPN New York, 5.8-5.7, by handily winning the hour before the Kay show begins.

The data includes both over-the-air and streaming audiences, but not the shows’ TV simulcast audiences.

From 6 to 10 a.m. for the second month of the fall book, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti ranked first in the market at 7.2% of the audience, and ESPN was ninth at 4.1%.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WFAN’s Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray were fifth at 4.9% and ESPN was 13th at 3.2%.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz addresses the team
Islanders return to practice after COVID shutdown
James Harden #13 of the Nets reacts after
Nets lose 16-point lead but hold off pesky Knicks
Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks argues with
Lack of calls puts Knicks' Randle in foul mood in loss to Nets
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks during
Barker: Time for Randle to emulate Durant's heroics
New York City FC players celebrate after defeating
NYCFC tops Revs in PKs to reach club's first conference final
Max Scherzer reacts after striking out San Francisco
Mets in good, if incomplete, shape as baseball lockout seems imminent
Didn’t find what you were looking for?