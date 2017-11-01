WFAN has been on a ratings roll in recent weeks, fueled largely by huge audiences during the Yankees’ run to Game 7 of the ALCS that produced impressive nighttime numbers in the station’s key demographic of men ages 25-54.

Mark Chernoff, the station’s vice president of programming, told Inside Radio that the figures for the Sept. 14-Oct. 11 period were some of the best since he arrived at the station in 1993.

But now that the Yankees are done the focus is back on reshaping the daytime lineup after the departures of morning co-host Craig Carton, who resigned on Sept. 13, and afternoon host Mike Francesa, whose last day is Dec. 15.

WFAN had hoped to announce its new schedule by now, but the station would like to reveal everything at once, and not everything is settled yet, now only two months before the revamped roster presumably will premiere on Jan. 2.

Gregg Giannotti, who joined Boomer Esiason on Monday and Tuesday morning, widely is expected to replace Carton, who was arrested on federal charges on Sept. 6.

Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno are expected to remain in midday, with an hour added to their show, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The succession plan for Francesa’s time slot is more complicated, in part because there are more moving parts.

Former Jet Bart Scott, who is under contract with ESPN Radio for this season, appears to be in WFAN’s plans as a member of a multiple-person cast.

The NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones and/or Chris Carlin, a host at the FAN’s sister station in Philadelphia, also are believed to be under strong consideration.

Sid Rosenberg and Adam Schein were parts of earlier discussions, but Rosenberg is under contract to WABC and Schein apparently is satisfied with his busy sports media slate.

Esiason himself at some point considered afternoons, but he now appears committed to remaining in the morning.