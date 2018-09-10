Joe Benigno returns to the WFAN midday show

Joe Benigno returned to WFAN on Monday to co-host the midday show with Evan Roberts, nearly two months after he was placed on leave in the wake of a civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexually harassing a former CBS Radio co-worker.

“The outpouring of support has been off the charts,” Benigno said in the show’s opening. “Obviously this hasn’t been an easy time for me at all. I can’t comment on any of this, the lawsuit or anything like that. I just want to thank everybody. My wife, who has been behind me the whole time.”

Benigno has been off the air since late July.

He also thanked Entercom, his agent Mark Lepselter, WFAN vice president of programming Mark Chernoff and callers who reached out to him.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Benigno said. “You do a lot of self searching. I played a lot of golf, I have to admit that, which helped me quite a bit.

“One of the things l learned the most is how lucky I am to be a part of this station, this show.”

Former CBS Radio sales executive Lauren Lockwood, who was fired in July 2017, accused CBS Radio in a lawsuit filed in mid-July 2018 of fostering an environment in which employees drank alcohol while working and said Benigno spoke with her regularly about inappropriate sexual topics.

The 39-page lawsuit, which seeks $5 million in damages, says Lockwood worked for CBS Radio from 2006 until July 2017 when she was fired following a physical altercation between her and other employees during an event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Lockwood accuses Benigno, 64, of talking about his sexual experiences and fantasies, ranking female co-workers by their physical appearances and discussing his alleged sexual relationship with another co-worker.



“It’s great to be back and talking sports,” Benigno said. “The Sam Darnold era starts tonight. I guess I couldn’t be back on a better day."