Joe Benigno announces retirement from WFAN after 25 years

Joe Benigno announced his retirement from full-time work at WFAN at the top of his afternoon drive time show on Wednesday, saying, "This is it for me. I definitely will be retiring, leaving the station."

He said his final show with longtime partner Evan Roberts would be on Nov. 6, after which he plans to focus on his passion for golf, eventually including moving to Florida to pursue it.

"It’s time, as far as my situation is concerned," he said shortly after 2 p.m. "It’s time to go for me. I don’t think there’s any question about it. What else can you say? It’s been a great run."

Benigno 67, has talked about retiring for several years, and when he said on the air on Tuesday that he had a big announcement to make on Wednesday, it was evident what that would be.

He partnered with Roberts for 14 years and was at WFAN 25 years overall after previously having been a fan and caller. He moved into afternoon drive time from middays in January.

"Twenty-five years on the air, and not one of my teams won a championship," he said, referring to the Jets, Mets, Knicks and Rangers.

WFAN did not announce a replacement for Benigno, but people familiar with the process said it likely will be former morning co-host Craig Carton, who is expected to be paired with Roberts, perhaps as soon as Nov. 9.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.