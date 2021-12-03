TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Maggie Gray to host CBS Sports Radio show with Andrew Perloff

Maggie Gray speaks during the Fortune Most Powerful

Maggie Gray speaks during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference at Monarch Beach Resort on November 14, 2017 in Dana Point, California.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Maggie Gray will host an afternoon show on CBS Sports Radio with Andrew Perloff starting on Jan. 3, the station’s parent company, Audacy, announced on Friday.

The move comes one day after it was announced that Gray and Marc Malusis no longer will be the midday show on WFAN. That show was replaced by CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, whose old time slot now will be occupied by Gray and Perloff.

Perloff had been part of "The Dan Patrick Show" since 2009.

The CBS Sports Radio afternoon show is not heard over the air in New York but can be found online.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

