Maggie Gray will host an afternoon show on CBS Sports Radio with Andrew Perloff starting on Jan. 3, the station’s parent company, Audacy, announced on Friday.

The move comes one day after it was announced that Gray and Marc Malusis no longer will be the midday show on WFAN. That show was replaced by CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, whose old time slot now will be occupied by Gray and Perloff.

Perloff had been part of "The Dan Patrick Show" since 2009.

The CBS Sports Radio afternoon show is not heard over the air in New York but can be found online.