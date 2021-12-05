TODAY'S PAPER
Marc Malusis said he was 'last to know' about losing WFAN midday show

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Marc Malusis said on Sunday that he "was the last to know, which is hard," about being replaced on WFAN’s midday show last week.

Malusis and Maggie Gray did their last 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. program on Thursday, after which the station announced that Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber would succeed them effective on Jan. 3.

At the open of his Sunday morning NFL show on WFAN, Malusis addressed the matter, saying, "Management made the decision to go with a new midday show, which is tough.

"But I do want to thank management, old and new – Chris (Oliviero), Spike (Eskin), Mark Chernoff – for the opportunity I was afforded the last two years to do the midday show.

"I was the last to know, which is hard. But right now, all I can control is what I do and how I respond, and I will."

Malusis thanked listeners and sponsors but during his opening remarks did not mention Gray, who on Friday landed the CBS Sports Radio afternoon slot that Tierney and Barber currently occupy.

Malusis said the outpouring of support for him has been "overwhelming." He said he plans to continue doing the Sunday show with former Giants offensive lineman David Diehl.

"I’ll figure some things out with Chris, Spike and the company moving forward," he said. "I just want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to everyone out there who has listened to me over the years.

"I’ve been here 21 years. WFAN has been my life, and WFAN means the world to me."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

