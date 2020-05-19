Jerry Recco and Al Dukes will be heard from 5 to 6 a.m. and Mike Francesa from 6 to 7 p.m. as part of a revised lineup for WFAN effective May 26, the station announced on Tuesday.

The 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. portion of the daily lineup will be unchanged.

Mark Chernoff, senior vice president for Entercom New York, the parent company of WFAN, said the idea was to provide listeners with "a sense of normalcy and comfort" from familiar voices during the COVID-19 interruption of most live sports.

"By extending the programming time of our trusted hosts, we aim to provide fans with more of the compelling sports and entertainment content they want as they navigate the changes and await the return of live events," Chernoff said in a statement.

Recco and Dukes had their show expanded from 20 minutes to an hour, and Francesa from 30 minutes to an hour.

As part of the new weekday lineup John Jastremski will be heard from 7 to 11 p.m., Steve Somers from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Amy Lawrence from 3 to 5 a.m.