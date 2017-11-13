WFAN is preparing to announce Tuesday a new afternoon show to replace Mike Francesa in January that would include Chris Carlin and Bart Scott, presumably joined by a third person.

That third person could have been Kimberly Jones or Chris Simms, but both turned down the job in recent weeks, according to three people familiar with the selection process.

Jones, a frequent fill-in at WFAN, is a reporter at the NFL Network and Simms has assumed an increasingly visible role at NBC Sports in addition to his job as an analyst at Bleacher Report.

Carlin, a former producer for the “Mike and the Mad Dog” show at WFAN and a news anchor at SNY, currently co-hosts an afternoon show at WFAN’s sister station in Philadelphia.

Scott, a former Jet, is an analyst at ESPN New York radio.

Francesa’s final show at WFAN is scheduled for Dec. 15.

WFAN plans to announce its afternoon show at the same time it reveals who will replace Craig Carton with Boomer Esiason in the morning. Gregg Giannotti appears to be the leading candidate.

Carton was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and securities fraud Sept. 6 and resigned a week later.

Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts are to remain in midday, with their show expanding an hour to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mark Chernoff, WFAN’s vice president of programming, declined to comment.