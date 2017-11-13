This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 40° Good Evening
Few Clouds 40° Good Evening
SportsMedia

WFAN to announce Mike Francesa replacement Tuesday, sources say

Sources familiar with the process say Chris Carlin, Bart Scott, and a third person will fill the afternoon slot.

Mike Francesa on the possibility of Chris Christie

Mike Francesa on the possibility of Chris Christie taking over for him: "I still think it's a bit of a long shot, but it is a possibility." Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Cindy Ord

By Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WFAN is preparing to announce Tuesday a new afternoon show to replace Mike Francesa in January that would include Chris Carlin and Bart Scott, presumably joined by a third person.

That third person could have been Kimberly Jones or Chris Simms, but both turned down the job in recent weeks, according to three people familiar with the selection process.

Jones, a frequent fill-in at WFAN, is a reporter at the NFL Network and Simms has assumed an increasingly visible role at NBC Sports in addition to his job as an analyst at Bleacher Report.

Carlin, a former producer for the “Mike and the Mad Dog” show at WFAN and a news anchor at SNY, currently co-hosts an afternoon show at WFAN’s sister station in Philadelphia.

Scott, a former Jet, is an analyst at ESPN New York radio.

Francesa’s final show at WFAN is scheduled for Dec. 15.

WFAN plans to announce its afternoon show at the same time it reveals who will replace Craig Carton with Boomer Esiason in the morning. Gregg Giannotti appears to be the leading candidate.

Carton was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and securities fraud Sept. 6 and resigned a week later.

Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts are to remain in midday, with their show expanding an hour to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mark Chernoff, WFAN’s vice president of programming, declined to comment.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, right, talks with Cashman touts Beltran’s leadership qualities
Joakim Noah speaks to the media after a Noah inactive for Knicks against the Cavaliers
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo talks to GM Glauber: Giants could be preparing to clean house
Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch gave Giants owners state support for Ben McAdoo
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets reacts against the Dinwiddie gets another key start
Josh McCown of the Jets looks for a McCown remains Jets’ starting quarterback