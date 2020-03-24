Mike Francesa will return to his old Sunday morning time slot on WFAN, part of a sweeping change in weekend scheduling for the station as it grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFAN is expected starting this week primarily to use its full-time, contracted hosts to fill weekend slots at the expense of part-time hosts. The morning team of Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti are slated for a Saturday shift.

Francesa for many years worked Sunday mornings during the NFL season. He will fill the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time slot. The Twitter feed @BackAftaThis, which is known for chronicling Francesa’s on-air work, first reported his imminent return to Sundays, and the station confirmed it.

Richard Neer and Chris Moore, two of WFAN's more prominent weekend/holiday hosts, announced changes in their status at the station on their social media feeds late Monday.

Neer, a longtime Saturday morning host, among other shifts, wrote on Facebook on Monday night, "I'm afraid I no longer will be with you on the FAN Saturday mornings, at least for the foreseeable future. I'll miss you all very much.

"However, I may continue at the station at a different time. Details to be worked out."

On Tuesday morning, he thanked fans for their support and said he hoped that once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, “we can spend Saturday mornings together again in some fashion.

“As I’ve written in my novels, radio is undergoing enormous changes economically and companies are pulling out all stops to survive. This virus exacerbates the problem and extreme measures are being taken.”

Neer added that he would let fans know “when we have locked down a role for me at the FAN,” but even if his Saturday morning show is on hold, that does not mean he will make no appearances on the station.

He could be on this weekend at some point, and has the equipment in his home to allow that to happen.

In a link to his blog via Twitter on Monday night, Moore wrote:

“My WFAN shows are suspended for now, as the station, like the rest of the country, struggles with business decisions. One of the cathartic parts of being on the air in the format I'm in is being able to share myself with others and have them return the favor.

"I feel I've built a trust with my audience that is very meaningful to me and if I'm off the air for an extended period there will certainly be a void there. These are difficult times for sure, but if you have someone to share it with, feel blessed."

As of Tuesday morning, WFAN's schedule for this weekend had not been posted. But weekday morning hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti are expected to work a Saturday shift.

WFAN expects its schedule to be fluid week-to-week, especially on weekends, as it seeks to ride out the crisis.

WFAN and ESPN New York hosts have been trying to navigate a time with no live sports using a mixture of sports discussion, current events and how they personally are dealing with the societal effects of the pandemic.