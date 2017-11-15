Get to know WFAN's newest hosts

Here's a quick look at the four new hosts joining WFAN in 2018.

Chris Carlin Carlin is a former producer of WFAN's "Mike and the Mad Dog" show. Before returning to the Fan, he co-hosted a talk show on Philadelphia's WIP alongside Ike Reese. Carlin's first break in radio came with "Mike and the Mad Dog," but he later became a permanent on-air fixture, hosting the 5 a.m. show while appearing on "Imus and the Morning" and later "Boomer & Carton." In 2008, he joined SNY as co-host of "Loud Mouths" alongside Adam Schein. He also hosted Mets pregame and postgame shows, as well as SNY's highlight show, "Sportsnite." Carlin also serves as play-by-play announcer for Rutgers football, a role he's held since 2004.

Bart Scott Scott is most well-known to New Yorkers for his tenure as a linebacker for the Jets. He played four seasons appearing in all but one game and starting all but four after joining the team in 2009 and helping the Jets reach the AFC Championship that season. Scott played the first seven seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Since retiring, Scott has worked as a radio and television analyst, working on CBS' NFL pregame show from 2014 to 2016. He most recently worked as a host and guest at ESPN New York 98.7 FM, where he appeared four times a week on various shows.

Maggie Gray Gray is the lead anchor for Sports Illustrated's digital video productions, hosting the outlet's daily live talk show, "SI Now." She also is co-host of "The Moose & Maggie Show" alongside former "Mike and the Mad Dog" producer Marc Malusis on CBS Sports Radio. A Binghmanton native, Gray has covered various sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, horse racing and more. She's interviewed a variety of major names in sports, including Mike Tyson, Alex Rodriguez and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. Before joining SI.com and CBS, Gray worked as a host, reporter and play-by-play announcer for MSG Network, ESPNU and MLB.com.

Gregg Giannotti Giannotti is currently the co-host of CBS Sports Radio's morning show with former NFL linebacker Brian Jones. He was the first nighttime host at Sportsradio 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh when the station launched in 2010. Six months later, he was promoted to the station's top-rated morning show. He also served as a sideline reporter and pregame host for Pittsburgh football. Giannotti grew up in Bellport and got his break in radio with WFAN as an intern in 2005 before joining the station full-time in 2007, working as a board operator and producer and hosting his first show in 2008.