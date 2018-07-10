Mike Francesa of WFAN finished tied for first place in New York-area radio ratings for June, his second first-place finish in the two months since he returned to the air on May 1.

His counterpart on ESPN New York, Michael Kay, also had a strong month in the 3 to 6:30 p.m. time slot, finishing fourth and only 0.6 points behind Francesa in terms of average audience share.

Francesa averaged 6.4 percent of the audience in the target demographic of men ages 25-54, tying him with Spanish-language music station WSKQ-FM. Kay averaged 5.8 percent. In May, Francesa beat Kay, 6.8-5.5.

Overall for the spring book, which covered March 29 through June 20, WFAN finished third from 3 to 6:30 p.m. with a 6.0 share and ESPN New York fourth with a 5.4, according to Nielsen Audio.

For the first month of that period, Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott were WFAN’s afternoon drive time show. (They tied with Kay in April ratings.) Since moving to 1 to 3 p.m. on May 1, they have seen their audience share rise, to 6.2 in May and 6.4 in June.

Boomer Esaison and Gregg Giannotti ranked fifth for the full spring book from 6 to 10 a.m. with 5.2 percent of the audience, after finishing seventh at 5.1 in the winter.

The digital stream of that show averaged an additional 1.2 share, much higher than any other show on either New York sports station.

ESPN’s national morning show featuring Mike Golic and Trey Wingo finished 12th in New York with a 3.6 share.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts were sixth for the spring quarter with a 5.4 share. ESPN finished 11th in that time slot with a 3.3.