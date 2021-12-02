TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney to replace Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis on WFAN

Tiki Barber attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super

Tiki Barber attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 2, 2020 in Miami. Credit: Getty Images for MCM/Eugene Gologursky

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney will replace Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis as WFAN’s midday show effective Jan. 3, the station’s parent company, Audacy, plans to announce on Thursday.

Craig Carton, who co-hosts the station's afternoon drive time show with Evan Roberts, confirmed the news during Thursday's show.

Barber and Tierney currently do CBS Sports Radio’s national afternoon drive time show – which is simulcast on CBS Sports Network – but now will slide into the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift on WFAN.

Barber is the Giants’ career rushing leader, with 10,449 yards from 1997-2006. He and Tierney have worked together since 2013, originally as a morning team.

Gray and Malusis have worked the midday shift for the past two years and neither was under contract beyond this month.

Gray posted a tweet Thursday thanking everyone she had gotten to know at WFAN over the last four years — "from our callers, producers, board ops, engineers, co-hosts sales team and more" — and saying that "the next chapter was about to begin, and I can't wait to share it with you soon."

The shakeup in middays was not unexpected as new vice president of programming Spike Eskin continues to make changes at the channel.

Eskin succeeded Mark Chernoff on July 1 and shortly thereafter told Newsday he would take his time before making significant changes rather than act rashly.

With the departures of Gray and Malusis and the recent retirement of Steve Somers, the lineup will look like this:

Al Dukes and Jerry Recco from 5 to 6 a.m., Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti in morning drive time, Barber and Tierney middays, Craig Carton and Evan Roberts in afternoon drive, Keith McPherson at night, Sal Licata overnight.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants during
It's a wait-and-see thing with Jones now as Giants await doctors' word
Stan Fischler at UBS Arena on opening night
Retired and living in Israel, Fischler still plugged into the NHL
Robin Salo of the New York Islanders skates
Isles notes: Salo, Aho among top-six defensemen; Chara skates
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during
Manfred: Players' proposals would damage small-market teams
Here's everything you need to know before the
NFL Week 13: Jets vs. Eagles preview
Barclay Goodrow #21 of the Rangers is tended
Goodrow 'OK' after taking puck to the face
Didn’t find what you were looking for?