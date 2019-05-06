The XFL announced on Monday that its games beginning in February will be carried on two major broadcast networks, ABC and Fox, and on cable by ESPN and FS1, marking an impressive set of outlets for the startup spring football league backed by Vince McMahon.

The media deals should provide wide exposure for the XFL, a reboot of the league that lasted one season in 2001. This time, the XFL plans to focus more on quality football than the bells and whistles for which the original was known. Another new spring league, the Alliance of American Football, shut down last month in the middle of its first season.

The XFL’s deal will include 13 games on ABC and 11 on Fox, and will include back-to-back games on Saturday afternoons and two games on Sundays.

Sports Business Journal reported that the networks are not paying a rights fee, but that they will pick up production costs of about $400,000 per game.

The season begins Feb. 8, the weekend after the Super Bowl.




