New York sports fans were even more eager than usual for baseball this year after a fall and winter full of subpar local football, basketball and hockey, a fact reflected in April television ratings.

The YES Network said its Yankees games in April averaged 3.71 percent of area homes, up 9 percent compared to last season and its best since 2012.

Nine Yankees games averaged 4.0 percent or better, compared to three such telecasts in the same period in 2017.

SNY said its Mets coverage in April averaged a 3.12 rating, down from 3.46 last year but still the second-best such mark in the network’s 13-year history.

The return of baseball also seems to have helped YES’ simulcast of “The Michael Kay Show,” featuring YES’ lead Yankees play-by-play man.

In April it averaged 0.35 percent of New York-area homes, which YES said was its best such mark for a radio simulcast since it launched in 2002. That means it bettered any April rating for “Mike and the Mad Dog” or Mike Francesa alone. Kay’s show replaced Francesa’s on YES in 2014.