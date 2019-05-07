Athletes at the Met Gala 2019

Athletes show off their fashion sense at the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme for the annual elite fashion event was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a reference to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp.'

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.

Lewis Hamilton attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.

Maria Sharapova attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Dwyane Wade attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Dwyane Wade, left, and Gabrielle Union attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019.