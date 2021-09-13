Athletes at the 2021 Met Gala

Athletes attend the The Met Gala Costume Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Sept. 13, 2021.

Lewis Hamilton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

English tennis player Emma Raducanu arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Suni Lee attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

US gymnast Nia Dennis arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Russell Westbrook attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Leylah Fernandez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nyjah Huston poses on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on Sept. 13, 2021.

US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12443286bs)Stephen Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry pose on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2021. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's first two-part exhibition, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' which opens 18 September 2021, to be followed by 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' which opens 05 May 2022 and both conclude 05 September 2022.2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Megan Rapinoe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Venus Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Co-chair Naomi Osaka (hair detail) attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)