2017 coaching, exec changes: Few NY-area teams went untouched
The Yankees, Mets, Giants, Islanders all made moves with their field generals.
It has been a tumultuous year for New York-area managers, executives and coaches:
Jan. 17 - Islanders fire coach Jack Capuano; Doug Weight named interim coach
April 12 - Weight named head coach of Isles
June 28 – Knicks and GM Phil Jackson ‘mutually agree’ to part ways
July 14 - Scott Perry named Knicks president and general manager.
Aug. 3 — Jets owner Woody Johnson is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to England. His brother, Christopher Johnson, assumes control of the team.
Oct. 1 - Terry Collins resigns as Mets manager
Oct. 13 — Coach Bill Laimbeer leaves Liberty for WNBA’s Las Vegas-bound Stars
Oct. 16 - Liberty names Katie Smith head coach
Oct. 23 - Mickey Calloway named Mets manager
Oct. 26 - Joe Girardi fired as Yankees manager
Dec. 4 - Aaron Boone hired as Yankees manager
Dec. 4 - Coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese fired by Giants; Steve Spagnuolo named interim coach
Dec. 28 — Dave Gettleman named general manager of the Giants