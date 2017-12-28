TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

2017 coaching, exec changes: Few NY-area teams went untouched

The Yankees, Mets, Giants, Islanders all made moves with their field generals.

The NY Mets manager MIckey Callaway takes to the field as the club's 21st manager during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at Citi Field. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Newsday Staff
It has been a tumultuous year for New York-area managers, executives and coaches:

Jan. 17 - Islanders fire coach Jack Capuano; Doug Weight named interim coach

April 12 - Weight named head coach of Isles

June 28 – Knicks and GM Phil Jackson ‘mutually agree’ to part ways

July 14 - Scott Perry named Knicks president and general manager.

Aug. 3 — Jets owner Woody Johnson is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to England. His brother, Christopher Johnson, assumes control of the team.

Oct. 1 - Terry Collins resigns as Mets manager

Oct. 13 — Coach Bill Laimbeer leaves Liberty for WNBA’s Las Vegas-bound Stars

Oct. 16 - Liberty names Katie Smith head coach

Oct. 23 - Mickey Calloway named Mets manager

Oct. 26 - Joe Girardi fired as Yankees manager

Dec. 4 - Aaron Boone hired as Yankees manager

Dec. 4 - Coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese fired by Giants; Steve Spagnuolo named interim coach

Dec. 28 — Dave Gettleman named general manager of the Giants

