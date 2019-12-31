2019 PFL championships: Live recaps and results

The Professional Fighters League ends its second season with a night of championship fights on New Year's Eve at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Six fighters will be crowned champions and earn a $1 million prize.

Follow along below for recaps and results from each of the six championship fights:

Featherweight championship: Lance Palmer def. Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 50-44)

The third time was not the charm for Alex Gilpin as Lance Palmer won in the third fight between them this season via unanimous decision for the PFL featherweight title. Palmer took home the belt and cash prize for the second consecutive season.

It took some time for both fighters to get going, and once they finally did, Gilpin caught Palmer with an eye poke. Once the fight resumed, Palmer immediately brought the fight to the ground. Palmer appeared in control, but Gilpin transitioned to take hold of Palmer’s neck. Gilpin wound up on top with two minutes to work in the round, but Palmer scrambled out. In the final minute of the round, Palmer took top position against the cage, landing several left hands on the ground, but wasn’t close to a finish.

In the second round, Gilpin tried to keep the fight standings, but within two minutes, Palmer again scored another pair of takedowns. Palmer couldn’t do a ton of damage from the top, but remained in control for much the round. After a third round of total domination, Palmer easily tripped Gilpin on his first takedown attempt of the fourth and went to work. Gilpin nearly scrambled his way out after a minute on the ground, but Palmer found his way back to Gilpin’s guard and stayed heavy for most of the remaining time. Palmer was patient to start the fifth, but again secured a takedown and took control of the fight, refusing to give up position for the entire round to lock up his second straight PFL championship.

Light heavyweight championship: Emiliano Sordi def. Jordan Johnson via TKO at 2:01 of Round 1

Emiliano Sordi started the evening with a quick finish to secure his first PFL championship and bring a major MMA title to Argentina.

Sordi looked to land with power early in the fight, throwing heavy right hands and controlling the cage against Johnson. It didn’t take long for Johnson to attempt grappling with Sordi, but the Argentine stayed in control.

Johnson shot for a single leg less than two minutes into the fight and couldn’t compete the takedown allowing Sordi to begin piling on ground strikes. Sordi repeatedly landed on Johnson, who couldn’t get out of the position, forcing referee Dan Miragliotta to step in at 2:01 of the first round and giving Sordi the TKO victory for the 205-pound belt, his fifth finish of the 2019 season.

Still to come:

Lightweight championship: Natan Schulte vs. Loik Radzhabov

Heavyweight championship: Ali Isaev vs. Jared Rosholt

Welterweight championship: David Michaud vs. Ray Cooper III

Women's lightweight championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco