TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
43° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 223: Wantagh’s Al Iaquinta keeping things light before fight night

The fighter known as “Raging Al” takes on Paul Felder Saturday night at Barclays Center

Wantagh's Al Iaquinta at UFC media day at

Wantagh's Al Iaquinta at UFC media day at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The hometown kid had to make do. So he did.

Due to a printing error, Wantagh’s Al Iaquinta was the only fighter at UFC 223 media day Thursday without a sign indicating his name and Twitter handle next to his seat.

Iaquinta has been outspoken about UFC contracts and fighter pay in the past, but he took the printing error in stride and had some fun with it at Barclays Center. The only rage from “Raging Al” was on the white piece of paper he brought with him to media day. Iaquinta scribbled “RAGING AL” in pen on the paper and taped it to the backdrop.

“I didn’t get a sign, so I made my own,” the lightweight fighter said ahead of Saturday’s bout against Paul Felder.

If that’s the worst of the week for Iaquinta, he’ll do just fine.

Iaquinta is the only area fighter on the card for UFC 223. In previous fights in the New York City and Long Island areas, some fighters chose to sleep and train at home for as long as possible. Iaquinta checked into the fighter hotel on Wednesday and said he plans to be there the whole week.

“It’s like any other fight week,” Iaquinta said. “I just come, stay, hang out, leave everything back home. I like sleeping in hotel beds in fight week. It feels like fight week.”

That hometown feel likely will return Saturday night when he makes that walk to the octagon to face Felder. Iaquinta (13-3-1) expects to see and hear plenty of friends and family in the crowd on fight night.

Felder (15-3) is on a three-fight win streak, all by knockout. Iaquinta has won five in a row, four by knockout.

“The best guys that he’s faced he’s hung in there with,” Iaquinta said of Felder. “Guys that are ranked, he hangs in there with. Guys that I beat, he hangs in there with. He’s not hanging in there with me. I’m going to be the guy that he can’t hang in there with.”

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

New York Sports

The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes celebrates with Michael Conforto Mets club three homers to beat Nats
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado fields a ground ball Rieber: Machado’s heart at SS, maybe not in Bronx
Michael Conforto of the Mets hits a two-run Mets activate Conforto for series against Nats
Enes Kanter of the Knicks looks on after Kanter refuses to take the selfish way out
Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm Yakwe won’t return to St. John’s for senior year
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up during a Source: Baker Mayfield to visit Jets on Monday