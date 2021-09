Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva knocked out former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in a boxing match at Triller Fight Club on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tito Ortiz enters the ring prior to the fight against Anderson Silva (not pictured) during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Anderson Silva enters the ring prior to the fight against Tito Ortiz (not pictured) during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva square off during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Anderson Silva ducks to avoid a punch from Tito Ortiz during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tito Ortiz throws a punch at Anderson Silva during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tito Ortiz lies on the ground after being knocked out by fellow MMA fighter Anderson Silva during the first round of their boxing match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.

Tito Ortiz lies on the mat after being knocked out by fellow MMA fighter Anderson Silva during the first round of their boxing match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Anderson Silva looks on after knocking out Tito Ortiz (not pictured) during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tito Ortiz lays on the ground after being knocked out by Anderson Silva (not pictured) during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Anderson Silva is named winner after knocking out fellow MMA fighter Tito Ortiz in the first round of a boxing match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Anderson Silva is interviewed after knocking out Tito Ortiz (not pictured) during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)