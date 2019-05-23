When a fighter suffers his first career loss after years of knowing nothing but winning, the question he faces often changes from one of handling the weight of carrying that zero around to one of wondering how he will respond to that adversity in his next bout.

Andre Harrison answered that question Thursday night in a positive way.

Harrison, from Freeport, controlled the featherweight bout from beginning to end to win a unanimous decision against Peter Petties at PFL 2 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. The judges scored it 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, for Harrison. Harrison earned three points in the featherweight standings for his victory.

“It’s definitely good to start the season off with a win, but there’s definitely more I can do in there,” Harrison said during his in-cage interview in front of the hometown crowd.

Harrison landed 42 of his 58 strikes compared with 5 of 22 for Petties. But it was on the ground where Harrison (21-1) really dictated the fight. He landed a takedown in each of the three rounds and was able to prevent Petties (8-5, 1 no contest) from getting back to his feet.

Petties did a good job preventing Harrison from doing much significant damage from top position and side controls. But Harrison did connect on 24 of his 31 ground strikes, a good portion of which were knees to Petties’ rib area.

“After that first exchange, I got in on his legs pretty good,” Harrison said, “so I was confident I could get in on him.”

Harrison, 31, had two submission attempts in the final 15 seconds of the fight, starting with a rear naked choke and then moving to a guillotine choke. But the final bell sounded before Harrison could really sink in the choke long enough to come close to a submission and a bonus point in the standings for a third-round finish.

“I would have loved to get that finish,” said Harrison, a semifinalist last season. “Too little too late I guess.”