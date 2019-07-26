PFL 5: Andre Harrison vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Freeport's Andre Harrison and Movlid Khaybulaev fought to a majority draw in a featherweight bout at PFL 5 in Atlantic City on July 25, 2019. Each fighter earned a point and advanced to the playoffs.
Freeport's Andre Harrison, in the green shorts, fought Movlid Khaybulaev to a majority draw at PFL 5 in Atlantic City on July 25, 2019. Harrison advanced to the featherweight playoffs.
