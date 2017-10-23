Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 62° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    Bellator 185: Heather Hardy vs. Kristina Williams

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-

    Brooklyn boxing champion Heather Hardy lost in her second professional MMA bout, falling to Kristina Williams at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185
    (Credit: Bellator MMA)

    Kristina Williams vs. Heather Hardy at Bellator 185 on Oct. 20, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK