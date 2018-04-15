TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 197: Michael Chandler vs. Brandon Girtz

Michael Chandler became the winningest fighter in Bellator history on April 13, 2018. His first-round submission of Brandon Girtz at Bellator 197 was his 15th win for the promotion. Chandler also set the record for the most stoppage wins with 11 and tied the record for most submission wins with six.

