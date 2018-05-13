In the main event at Bellator 199, Ryan Bader beat King Mo Lawal via TKO 15 seconds into the first round. Bader advanced to the semifinals of Bellator's heavyweight grand prix.

Jon Fitch, top, punches Paul Daley during a welterweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Fitch won the fight.

Adam Piccolotti, top, attempts a choke on Carrington Banks during a lightweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Piccolotti won the fight.

Aaron Pico, left, has his arm raised by referee Blake Grice after defeating Lee Morrison, right, in a featherweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Ryan Bader, left, punches Muhammed Lawal during a heavyweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Bader won the fight by knockout in the first round.

Jon Fitch celebrates after defeating Paul Daley in a welterweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Ryan Bader, left, has his arm raised by referee Mike Beltran after defeating Muhammed Lawal, right, during a heavyweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Bader won the fight by knockout in the first round.

Rapper and actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson raises his phone while attending a Bellator 199 mixed martial arts fight in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Aaron Pico, right, punches Lee Morrison during a featherweight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Pico won the fight.

Ryan Bader, left, chases Muhammed Lawal during a heavyweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Bader won the fight by knockout in the first round.

Adam Piccolotti, left, punches Carrington Banks during a lightweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Piccolotti won the fight.

Javy Ayala is checked by medical staff after losing a heavyweight mixed martial arts fight to Cheick Kongo at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Cheick Kongo celebrates after defeating Javy Ayala in a heavyweight fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Adam Piccolotti celebrates after defeating Carrington Banks in a lightweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Jon Fitch, right, punches Paul Daley during a welterweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Fitch won the fight.

Ryan Bader celebrates after defeating Muhammed Lawal during a heavyweight mixed martial arts fight at Bellator 199 in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Bader won the fight by knockout in the first round.