SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 200: Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell

Bellator 200: Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell
Photo Credit: Lucas Noonan

Phil Davis knocked out Linton Vassell via head kick in the third round of their light heavyweight bout at Bellator 200 at SSE Arena in London on May 25, 2018.

