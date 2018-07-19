There’s an emperor headed to the coliseum for a fight.

Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko and “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen will headline Bellator at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 13, a source said.

It will be the first Long Island event for Bellator – and its second fight card that weekend. The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal between Emelianenko and Sonnen will take place one day after Bellator 207, headlined by the other semifinal of Ryan Bader vs. Matt Mitrione at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Emelianenko (37-5, 1 NC), long considered one of the best MMA fighters ever, has been a fan favorite for close to two decades. Emelianenko, 41, knocked out Frank Mir in 48 seconds in the quarterfinals last April.

Sonnen (30-15-1) made a name for himself in the UFC by nearly beating Anderson Silva for the middleweight title and by his championship effort when a microphone is placed in front of his face. Sonnen, 41, won a decision over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the quarterfinals last January.

This will be the fourth MMA event at the Coliseum since the renovated building opened in April 2017. The UFC brought a card there that July, and the Professional Fighters League has events there Thursday and on Aug. 2. Tickets to Bellator 208 go on sale July 27, with a special presale starting the day before.