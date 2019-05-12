TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 221 photos

Scenes from Bellator 221 in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 11, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio Freire walks to the cage to face Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Michael Chandler walks to the cage to defend his lightweight title against Patricio Freire at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Douglas Lima heads to the cage to face Michael "Venom" Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Michael "Venom" Page walks to the cage to face Douglas Lima in a welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Pat Curran gets set to face A.J. McKee at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

A.J. McKee defeated Pat Curran via unanimous decision at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Jake Hager, formerly a pro wrestler who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, defeated T.J. Jones via submission in the first round at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Hager is now 2-0 in MMA.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

