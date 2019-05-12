Bellator 221 photos

Scenes from Bellator 221 in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 11, 2019.

Patricio Freire walks to the cage to face Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Michael Chandler walks to the cage to defend his lightweight title against Patricio Freire at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Freire also is Bellator's featherweight champion.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima heads to the cage to face Michael "Venom" Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Michael "Venom" Page walks to the cage to face Douglas Lima in a welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima knocked out Michael "Venom" Page via punches 35 seconds into the second round of their welterweight grand prix semifinal at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Pat Curran gets set to face A.J. McKee at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

A.J. McKee defeated Pat Curran via unanimous decision at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

A.J. McKee defeated Pat Curran via unanimous decision at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Jake Hager, formerly a pro wrestler who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, defeated T.J. Jones via submission in the first round at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Hager is now 2-0 in MMA.

Jake Hager, formerly a pro wrestler who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, defeated T.J. Jones via submission in the first round at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Hager is now 2-0 in MMA.

Jake Hager, formerly a pro wrestler who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, defeated T.J. Jones via submission in the first round at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Hager is now 2-0 in MMA.