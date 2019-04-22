Bellator MMA will host a fight card at Madison Square Garden for the second time when when Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen headline Bellator 222 on June 14.

Here's a look at the latest fight card.

Bellator 222 main card

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Nieman Gracie vs. the Rory MacDonald-Jon Fitch winner for the welterweight title

Heather Hardy vs. TBA

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Bellator 222 prelims

John Beneduce vs. TBA