Bellator 222 fight card at Madison Square Garden
Bellator MMA will host a fight card at Madison Square Garden for the second time when when Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen headline Bellator 222 on June 14.
Here's a look at the latest fight card.
Bellator 222 main card
Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen
Nieman Gracie vs. the Rory MacDonald-Jon Fitch winner for the welterweight title
Heather Hardy vs. TBA
Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey
Bellator 222 prelims
John Beneduce vs. TBA
