SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 222 fight card at Madison Square Garden

Lyoto Machida appears at a Bellator MMA news

Lyoto Machida appears at a Bellator MMA news conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Bellator MMA will host a fight card at Madison Square Garden for the second time when when Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen headline Bellator 222 on June 14.

Here's a look at the latest fight card.

Bellator 222 main card

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Nieman Gracie vs. the Rory MacDonald-Jon Fitch winner for the welterweight title

Heather Hardy vs. TBA

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Bellator 222 prelims

John Beneduce vs. TBA

