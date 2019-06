Scenes from Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike "The Savage" Kimbel, right, defeated Sebastian "El Gallo" Ruiz during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Oscar Vera has his arm bent and taps out in a loss to Robson Gracie Jr. during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Taylor Turner, right, defeated Heather Hardy during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Taylor Turner, top, defeated Heather Hardy during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Adam Borics uses a flying kick to defeat Aaron Pico by TKO during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Taylor Turner, top, defeated Heather Hardy during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Taylor Turner, left, defeated Heather Hardy during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Adam Borics uses a flying kick to defeat Aaron Pico by TKO during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Adam Borics uses a flying kick to defeat Aaron Pico by TKO during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

John Beneduce, top, defeated Kenny Rivera during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Taylor Turner, top, defeated Heather Hardy during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.

John Beneduce defeated Kenny Rivera during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14, 2019.