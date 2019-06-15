TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Rory MacDonald beats Neiman Gracie, advances to Bellator welterweight grand prix final

Rory MacDonald, left, kicks Neiman Gracie during the

Rory MacDonald, left, kicks Neiman Gracie during the third round of a welterweight championship mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 222 on June 14, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Here was the big question swirling around the MMA circles heading into Bellator 222: Which Rory MacDonald would show up in the cage to face Neiman Gracie?

Would we see the warrior MacDonald, the one who enthralled fans with his epic (and bloody) battles through the years? Or, would we see a MacDonald more reflective of his comments after his last fight where he said he didn’t know if he had the desire to hurt people anymore?

On Friday night, in the main event at Madison Square Garden, the answer revealed itself instantly and it stuck around throughout the entirety of the fight. The “Red King” came to New York City to fight.

And fight MacDonald did, showing a crisp jab, solid straights and hooks and successful submission defense as he defended his welterweight title against the previously undefeated Gracie. The judges awarded MacDonald the unanimous decision victory, 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

“I felt like my skills were sharp,” MacDonald said. “It was like pure competition, and I was focused and everything was good.”

The fight also was the welterweight grand prix tournament semifinal, and MacDonald (21-5-1) advances to face Douglas Lima in the final, with $1 million at stake in addition to the welterweight title. MacDonald beat Lima for the welterweight title at Bellator 192 in January 2018.

Bellator president Scott Coker said that fight likely would happen in September. MacDonald, at the post-fight news conference, was skeptical that he'd be ready by then. He said he has to heal up from having two fights in about two months. Plus, he and wife are expecting another child soon. MacDonald said he could be ready by December, or "maybe November."

“I need to come into that fight with an iron will again," MacDonald said of facing Lima. "I think that’s very important to have fighting a guy like that. I need to be a tiger.”

MacDonald showed no hesitation at the onset of the fight against Gracie. At one point, he caught a kick from Gracie (9-1), and walked him back to the cage while measuring up a powerful straight right.

Gracie, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist, had several different submission attempts throughout fight, but MacDonald was able to defend against it and escape.

“I really had to be a little conservative on top," MacDonald said, referring to Gracie's submission skills. "I think I dominated the ground besides his submission attempts.

“When you’re dealing with a submission artist, you want to keep your limbs in because that’s what he wants to attack. Or take your back. But you want to keep your limbs in, and he almost got them.”

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

This Newsday composite image shows Giants linebacker Jake How the Giants' two LIers plan to spend their time off
LIU Post defensive back Jake Carlock looks on Giants' Carlock may be NFL's last Pioneer
Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball in Popper: Now which path will Knicks' rebuild take?
CC Sabathia of the Yankees reacts after giving CC Sabathia, Yanks rocked by White Sox
Jeurys Familia of the Mets walks to the Diaz, Familia provide no relief as Mets lose two to Cards
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, and Aaron Judge Judge, Stanton rehabbing together in Triple-A
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search