Bellator 222 weigh-in results

Bellator MMA returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday evening with Bellator 222. On Thursday, the fighters weigh-in at the host hotel beginning at 9 a.m.

The event features a welterweight title bout between Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie that will determine who goes to the final of the Bellator welterweight grand prix, as well as a rematch between Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell and Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Follow along for the latest results from Thursday's weigh-in:

Bellator 222 Main Card

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Light Heavyweight Co-main Event Bout: Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

175-Pound Catchweight: Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey (174.4)

Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta

Bantamweight championship: Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Undercard

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics (145.4)

Women’s 128-pound catchweight: Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)

Women’s Flyweight: Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dasch

Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera

Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel (136.6) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)

175-pound catchweight: Haim Gozali (178)* vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)

Women’s 112-pound catchweight: Rena Kubota (111.2) vs. Lindsay VanZandt (111.4)

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)

Lightweight: Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Flyweight: Brandon Medina (124.8) vs. Brandon Polcare (126)

165-pound catchweight: Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)

Featherweight: John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera

* missed weight