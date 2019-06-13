TODAY'S PAPER
Bellator 222 weigh-in results

Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie stare down each

Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie stare down each other during Bellator 222 media day on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Bellator MMA returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday evening with Bellator 222. On Thursday, the fighters weigh-in at the host hotel beginning at 9 a.m.

The event features a welterweight title bout between Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie that will determine who goes to the final of the Bellator welterweight grand prix, as well as a rematch between Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell and Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Follow along for the latest results from Thursday's weigh-in:

Bellator 222 Main Card

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Light Heavyweight Co-main Event Bout: Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

175-Pound Catchweight: Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey (174.4)

Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta

Bantamweight championship: Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Undercard

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics (145.4)

Women’s 128-pound catchweight: Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)

Women’s Flyweight: Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dasch

Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera

Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel (136.6) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)

175-pound catchweight: Haim Gozali (178)* vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)

Women’s 112-pound catchweight: Rena Kubota (111.2) vs. Lindsay VanZandt (111.4)

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)

Lightweight: Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Flyweight: Brandon Medina (124.8)  vs. Brandon Polcare (126)

165-pound catchweight: Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)

Featherweight: John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera

* missed weight

