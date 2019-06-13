Bellator 222 weigh-in results
Bellator MMA returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday evening with Bellator 222. On Thursday, the fighters weigh-in at the host hotel beginning at 9 a.m.
The event features a welterweight title bout between Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie that will determine who goes to the final of the Bellator welterweight grand prix, as well as a rematch between Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell and Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi.
Follow along for the latest results from Thursday's weigh-in:
Bellator 222 Main Card
Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie
Light Heavyweight Co-main Event Bout: Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)
175-Pound Catchweight: Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey (174.4)
Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)
Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta
Bantamweight championship: Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Undercard
Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics (145.4)
Women’s 128-pound catchweight: Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)
Women’s Flyweight: Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dasch
Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera
Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel (136.6) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)
175-pound catchweight: Haim Gozali (178)* vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)
Women’s 112-pound catchweight: Rena Kubota (111.2) vs. Lindsay VanZandt (111.4)
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)
Lightweight: Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)
Flyweight: Brandon Medina (124.8) vs. Brandon Polcare (126)
165-pound catchweight: Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)
Featherweight: John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera
* missed weight
