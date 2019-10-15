After signing with Bellator MMA last week, former Southampton High School wrestler Julius Anglickas now has a scheduled opponent, fight date and venue.

Anglickas, the former LFA light heavyweight champion, will face the undefeated Jordan Young in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 233 on Nov. 8 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The prelim bout will be streamed on the Bellator app.

Anglickas (7-1) last fought in August, when he beat Karl Reed on Dana White's Contender Series. Although Anglickas (7-1) won the bout, he was the only victorious fight that fight not to receive a contract to join the UFC.

Young (11-0, 6-0 Bellator) last fought in July at Bellator 224. He submitted Joel Bauman via triangle choke at 3:20 of the first round. He has submitted the last five opponents he has faced, with four of them coming in the first round.

Bellator 233 is headlined by John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis in a middleweight bout. The card also includes the final bout for "King Mo" Muhammad Lawal before he retires.