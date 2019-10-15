TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Julius Anglickas to make his Bellator debut at Bellator 223

Julius Anglickas, who wrestled at Southampton High School

Julius Anglickas, who wrestled at Southampton High School in the late 2000s, competed on the Aug. 13 episode of "Dana White's Contender Series" for a chance to get a UFC contract. Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

After signing with Bellator MMA last week, former Southampton High School wrestler Julius Anglickas now has a scheduled opponent, fight date and venue.

Anglickas, the former LFA light heavyweight champion, will face the undefeated Jordan Young in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 233 on Nov. 8 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The prelim bout will be streamed on the Bellator app.

Anglickas (7-1) last fought in August, when he beat Karl Reed on Dana White's Contender Series. Although Anglickas (7-1) won the bout, he was the only victorious fight that fight not to receive a contract to join the UFC.

Young (11-0, 6-0 Bellator) last fought in July at Bellator 224. He submitted Joel Bauman via triangle choke at 3:20 of the first round. He has submitted the last five opponents he has faced, with four of them coming in the first round.

Bellator 233 is headlined by John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis in a middleweight bout. The card also includes the final bout for "King Mo" Muhammad Lawal before he retires.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Knicks' RJ Barrett drives to the basket Fizdale can see Barrett playing point guard
Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele against the Buffalo Source: Jets' Osemele to have season-ending shoulder surgery
Chicago Blackhawks' Pat Stapleton sprawls after the puck The birth of MSG Networks in 1969
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stretches in the outfield Boone 'optimistic' of ALCS return for Stanton
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold scrambles during the first Jets finally getting healthy in time for Pats rematch
Saquon Barkley of the Giants stands on the Barkley eager to make up for lost time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search