Bellator 245 fight card: Lyoto Machida vs. Phil Davis
Event: Bellator 245
Date: Friday, Sept. 11
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Paramount Network, DAZN, YouTube
(weigh-in results in parentheses)
Bellator 245 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on Paramount and streaming on DAZN
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)
Featherweight Co-Main Event: Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)*
Middleweight Feature Bout: Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)
Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)
Bellator 245 prelims, 8:15 p.m. on YouTube.com/BellatorMMA
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)*
144-lb. Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)
*Missed weight