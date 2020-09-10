TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 245 fight card: Lyoto Machida vs. Phil Davis

Phil Davis, left, and Lyoto Machida at Bellator

Phil Davis, left, and Lyoto Machida at Bellator 245 weigh-ins on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mohegan Sun. Credit: Bellator MMA

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: Bellator 245

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Paramount Network, DAZN, YouTube

(weigh-in results in parentheses)

Bellator 245 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on Paramount and streaming on DAZN

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)*

Middleweight Feature Bout: Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

Bellator 245 prelims, 8:15 p.m. on YouTube.com/BellatorMMA

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)*

144-lb. Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)

*Missed weight

