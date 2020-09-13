TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta beats Patchy Mix for the bantamweight title

Print

Juan Archuleta won a unanimous decision over Patrick "Patchy" Mix to claim the vacant Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta prepares to face Patchy Mix for the bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta prepares to face Patchy Mix for the bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.​​​​​​​

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, and Patchy Mix exchange punches in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta celebrates beating Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta celebrates beating Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

