Juan Archuleta won a unanimous decision over Patrick "Patchy" Mix to claim the vacant Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta prepares to face Patchy Mix for the bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta prepares to face Patchy Mix for the bantamweight title at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.​​​​​​​

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, and Patchy Mix exchange punches in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta, in the red gloves, strikes Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta celebrates beating Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta celebrates beating Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Juan Archuleta beat Patchy Mix in their bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.