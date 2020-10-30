TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima

Gegard Mousasi became the Bellator middleweight champion for the second time when he beat Douglas Lima at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lima, the promotion's welterweight champion, moved up to challenge Mousasi for the vacant title.

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima prepares to face
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima prepares to face Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Gegard Mousasi prepares to face Douglas Lima for
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Gegard Mousasi prepares to face Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight title at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Gegard Mousasi, in the red gloves, and Douglas
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Gegard Mousasi, in the red gloves, and Douglas Lima fight for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Gegard Mousasi defeated Douglas Lima to win the
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Gegard Mousasi defeated Douglas Lima to win the vacant middleweight title at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

