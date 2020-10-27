He moved to Southampton from Lithuania.

He moved to Missouri from Southampton.

And now, Julius Anglickas, the former East End high school wrestler, will fight as close to home as he has in his four-plus years as a professional mixed martial artist.

Anglickas will face Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout on the Bellator 251 card scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event is headlined by Melvin Manhoef against Corey Anderson, a former highly ranked UFC light heavyweight making his Bellator debut.

Both Anglickas and Polizza are former champions in LFA, a top-tier regional promotion known for feeding its rising prospects to the upper levels of MMA.

Anglickas (8-1) last fought in November 2019, when he won his Bellator debut with a unanimous decision over Jordan Young. It was the first decision win for Anglickas, a 6-3 powerhouse with three knockouts and four submissions.

Like Young was then, Polizzi is now: undefeated. Polizzi (7-0) won his Bellator debut last month when he took a unanimous decision from veteran Rafael Carvalho. Prior to that, the 29-year-old from Wisconsin fought in LFA last February. He claimed the vacant 205-pound title with a submission victory in the fourth round. The champion prior to Polizzi? Anglickas, who won the belt in February 2019 then vacated it in October 2019 to sign with Bellator.