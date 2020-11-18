Bellator 253 fight card
Event: Bellator 253
Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: CBS Sports Network, DAZN
Bellator 253 main card, 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and DAZN
Featherweight World Grand Prix Semi-final Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (144.7) vs. A.J. McKee (144.8)
Welterweight Co-Main Event: Benson Henderson (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170)
Welterweight Bout: Joey Davis (168.8) vs. Bobby Lee (170)
Bellator 253 prelims, 4:15 pm. on CBSSports.com, YouTube, DAZN
Bantamweight Bout: Raufeon Stots (135.2) vs. Keith Lee (136)
Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (145.5) vs. Matt Bessette (145.6)
Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)
Featherweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (145.7) vs. Sergio de Bari (144.7)
Lightweight Bout: Baby Slice (154.7) vs. Kaheem Murray (154.7)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley (205) vs. Jason Markland (204.2)