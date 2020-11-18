TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 253 fight card

Benson Henderson, left, and Jason Jackson at Bellator

Benson Henderson, left, and Jason Jackson at Bellator 253 weigh-ins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mohegan Sun Arena. Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Newsday.com
Event: Bellator 253

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: CBS Sports Network, DAZN

Bellator 253 main card, 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and DAZN

Featherweight World Grand Prix Semi-final Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (144.7) vs. A.J. McKee (144.8)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Benson Henderson (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170)

Welterweight Bout: Joey Davis (168.8) vs. Bobby Lee (170)

Bellator 253 prelims, 4:15 pm. on CBSSports.com, YouTube, DAZN

Bantamweight Bout: Raufeon Stots (135.2) vs. Keith Lee (136)

Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (145.5) vs. Matt Bessette (145.6)

Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Featherweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (145.7) vs. Sergio de Bari (144.7)

Lightweight Bout: Baby Slice (154.7) vs. Kaheem Murray (154.7)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley (205) vs. Jason Markland (204.2)

By Newsday.com

