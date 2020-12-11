Two undefeated fighters met in the main event of Bellator 254, one already the champion, the other looking to take that belt and put it around her waist. And after five rounds at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 10, 2020, Julianna Velasquez emerged as the new Bellator women's flyweight champion. She defeated Ilima-Lei Macfarlane by unanimous decision, 48-47, 48-47, 49-46, to remain undefeated at 11-0 and become the second woman to hold the Bellator title at 125 pounds.

Juliana Velasquez prepares to challenge Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for her women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane prepares to defend her women's flyweight title against Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez, in the tank top, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane fight for the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez, right, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane embrace after Velasquez won the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

