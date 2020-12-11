TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 254: Juliana Velasquez takes Ilima-Lei Macfarlane's title

Two undefeated fighters met in the main event of Bellator 254, one already the champion, the other looking to take that belt and put it around her waist. And after five rounds at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 10, 2020, Julianna Velasquez emerged as the new Bellator women's flyweight champion. She defeated Ilima-Lei Macfarlane by unanimous decision, 48-47, 48-47, 49-46, to remain undefeated at 11-0 and become the second woman to hold the Bellator title at 125 pounds. 

 

Juliana Velasquez prepares to challenge Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez prepares to challenge Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for her women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez, in the tank top, and Ilima-Lei
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez, in the tank top, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane fight for the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez, right, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane embrace after
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez, right, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane embrace after Velasquez won the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win
Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Juliana Velasquez celebrates defeating Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to win the women's flyweight title at Bellator 254 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Dec. 10, 2020.

