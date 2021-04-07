TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 256 fight card

Ryan Bader prepares to defend his light heavyweight

Ryan Bader prepares to defend his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 21, 2020. Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: Bellator 256

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV.

Bellator 256 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-10)

Flyweight: Liz Carmouche (14-7) vs. Vanessa Porto (22-8)

Featherweight: Adam Borics (16-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1)

Lightweight: Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) vs. Dan Moret (14-6)

Bellator 256 prelims, 6 p.m. on Bellator's and Showtime Sports' YouTube channels, Pluto TV

Middleweight: Dalton Rosta (4-0) vs. Tony Johnson (9-2)

Featherweight: Talita Nogueira (7-2) vs. Jessica Borga (3-2)

Bantamweight: Cass Bell (5-1) vs. Jornel Lugo (5-0)

Featherweight: Cody Law (2-0) vs. Nathan Ghareeb (2-0)

Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates (1-0) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (2-1)

Lightweight: Nainoa Dung (3-2) vs. Izzy William (4-3)

Flyweight: Diana Avsaragova (2-0) vs. Tara Graff (1-2)

Bantamweight: John Douma (4-2) vs. Will Smith (3-2)

