Bellator 256 fight card
Event: Bellator 256
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV.
Bellator 256 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-10)
Flyweight: Liz Carmouche (14-7) vs. Vanessa Porto (22-8)
Featherweight: Adam Borics (16-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2, 1 NC)
Featherweight: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1)
Lightweight: Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) vs. Dan Moret (14-6)
Bellator 256 prelims, 6 p.m. on Bellator's and Showtime Sports' YouTube channels, Pluto TV
Middleweight: Dalton Rosta (4-0) vs. Tony Johnson (9-2)
Featherweight: Talita Nogueira (7-2) vs. Jessica Borga (3-2)
Bantamweight: Cass Bell (5-1) vs. Jornel Lugo (5-0)
Featherweight: Cody Law (2-0) vs. Nathan Ghareeb (2-0)
Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates (1-0) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (2-1)
Lightweight: Nainoa Dung (3-2) vs. Izzy William (4-3)
Flyweight: Diana Avsaragova (2-0) vs. Tara Graff (1-2)
Bantamweight: John Douma (4-2) vs. Will Smith (3-2)