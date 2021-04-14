Bellator 257 fight card: Light heavyweight grand prix
Event: Bellator 257
Date: Friday, April 16, 2021
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 257 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal: Vadim Nemkov (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5)
Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1)
175-Pound Contract Weight: Paul Daley (16-1) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8)
Flyweight: Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)
Bellator 257 prelims, 6 p.m. on Bellator & Showtime Sports' YouTube channels, Pluto TV
Light Heavyweight: Julius Anglickas (9-1) vs. Gregory Milliard (12-5)
Featherweight: Julia Budd (14-3) vs. Dayana Siilva (9-5)
Heavyweight: Steve Mowry (8-0) vs. Shaun Asher (13-3-1)
Welterweight: Grachik Bozinyan (10-4) vs. Demarques Jackson (11-4)
Welterweight: Raymond Daniels (2-1) vs. Peter Stanonik (4-4, 1 NC)
Light Heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson (10-3) vs. Viktor Nemkov (30-7-1)
Featherweight: Pedro Carvalho (11-4) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (7-0)
Lighweight: Lance Gibson Jr. (3-0) vs. Marcus Surin (6-2)
Featherweight But: Saul Rogers (14-3) vs. #Mads Burnell (14-3)