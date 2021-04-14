TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning

SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 257 fight card: Light heavyweight grand prix

Vadim Nemkov celebrates winning the Bellator light heavyweight

Vadim Nemkov celebrates winning the Bellator light heavyweight title from Ryan Bader at Bellator 244 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 21, 2020. Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Newsday.com
Event: Bellator 257

Date: Friday, April 16, 2021

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 257 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal: Vadim Nemkov (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight: Paul Daley (16-1) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8)

Flyweight: Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)

Bellator 257 prelims, 6 p.m. on Bellator & Showtime Sports' YouTube channels, Pluto TV

Light Heavyweight: Julius Anglickas (9-1) vs. Gregory Milliard (12-5)

Featherweight: Julia Budd (14-3) vs. Dayana Siilva (9-5)

Heavyweight: Steve Mowry (8-0) vs. Shaun Asher (13-3-1)

Welterweight: Grachik Bozinyan (10-4) vs. Demarques Jackson (11-4)

Welterweight: Raymond Daniels (2-1) vs. Peter Stanonik (4-4, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson (10-3) vs. Viktor Nemkov (30-7-1)

Featherweight: Pedro Carvalho (11-4) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (7-0)

Lighweight: Lance Gibson Jr. (3-0) vs. Marcus Surin (6-2)

Featherweight But: Saul Rogers (14-3) vs. #Mads Burnell (14-3)

