Bellator 258 fight card
Event: Bellator 258
Date: Friday, May 7, 2021
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 258 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Bantamweight Title Bout: Champion Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5)
Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC)
Lightweight Bout: Patricky Pitbull (23-9) vs. Peter Queally (12-5-1)
175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Michael Page (18-1) vs. Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC)
Bellator 258 prelims, 5:30 p.m. on YouTube, Pluto TV
Bantamweight Bout: Josh Hill (20-3) vs. Raufeon Stots (15-1)
Middleweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-5)
Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. Albert Morales (10-6-1)
Welterweight Bout: Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Omar Hussein (8-2)
Middleweight Bout: Johnny Eblen (7-0) vs. Daniel Madrid (18-6)
Bantamweight Bout: Henry Corrales (18-5) vs. Johnny Campbell (20-13, 1 NC)
Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (3-1)
Bantamweight Bout: Erik Perez (19-8) vs. Blaine Shutt (8-4)