Bellator 258 fight card

Juan Archuleta, right, punches Brazil's Eduardo Dantas during the second round of a featherweight bout at Bellator 222 on June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Event: Bellator 258

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 258 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Bantamweight Title Bout: Champion Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: Patricky Pitbull (23-9) vs. Peter Queally (12-5-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Michael Page (18-1) vs. Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC)

Bellator 258 prelims, 5:30 p.m. on YouTube, Pluto TV

Bantamweight Bout: Josh Hill (20-3) vs. Raufeon Stots (15-1)

Middleweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. Albert Morales (10-6-1)

Welterweight Bout: Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Omar Hussein (8-2)

Middleweight Bout: Johnny Eblen (7-0) vs. Daniel Madrid (18-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Henry Corrales (18-5) vs. Johnny Campbell (20-13, 1 NC)

Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (3-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Erik Perez (19-8) vs. Blaine Shutt (8-4)

