Bellator 261 fight card
Event: Bellator 261
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 261 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Interim Heavyweight Title: Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)
Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)
Featherweight: Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)
Lightweight: Myles Jury (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (15-4)
Light Heavyweight: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)
Bellator 261 prelims, 5:30 p.m. on YouTube, Pluto TV
Strawweight: Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Kyra Batara (8-4)
Lightweight: Soren Bak (14-1) vs. Bobby Lee (12-5)
Lightweight: Isaiah Hokit (Pro Debut) vs. Corey Samuels (2-2)
Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates (2-0) vs. Cody Matthews (1-1)
Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)
Featherweight: John Macapa (23-5-2) vs. John de Jesus (13-9)