SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 261 fight card

Timothy Johnson prepares to fight Cheick Kongo during

Timothy Johnson prepares to fight Cheick Kongo during Bellator 208 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: Bellator 261

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 261 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Interim Heavyweight Title: Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)

Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)

Featherweight: Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)

Lightweight: Myles Jury (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

Light Heavyweight: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

Bellator 261 prelims, 5:30 p.m. on YouTube, Pluto TV

Strawweight: Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Kyra Batara (8-4)

Lightweight: Soren Bak (14-1) vs. Bobby Lee (12-5)

Lightweight: Isaiah Hokit (Pro Debut) vs. Corey Samuels (2-2)

Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates (2-0) vs. Cody Matthews (1-1)

Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)

Featherweight: John Macapa (23-5-2) vs. John de Jesus (13-9)

